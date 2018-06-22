Summer of Adventure – 2018

When to tune in: All summer long in Primetime

Are you ready for an adventure? Join PBS Charlotte as we take you to some of the most remarkable destinations in the U.S. and abroad along with the return of some of your favorite series’ this summer.

We’ll take a culinary tour of America’s diverse communities in NO PASSPORT REQUIRED, ascend to the top of the world in KINGDOMS OF THE SKY, celebrate baseball legend Ted Williams on AMERICAN MASTERS and delight in new seasons of THE GREAT BRITISH BAKING SHOW, ENDEAVOUR and THE TUNNEL.

Only with support from viewers like YOU is this incredible programming possible. THANK YOU for investing in YOUR local PBS station and inviting us into YOUR home.

Now pack your virtual bags and let’s get going! Your summer of adventure awaits here on PBS Charlotte.