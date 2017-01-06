Tune in Sunday, January 8 at 10:00 AM for Suze Orman’s Financial Solutions for You.

This special contains up-to-date advice on a broad set of financial issues from Suze Orman, America’s most recognized expert in personal finance, including: how to invest; whether to buy or rent a home; saving for retirement; what kind of life insurance to buy; wills and trusts; student loans and more.

Orman offers tangible information on managing money today and how to make smarter choices towards a more economically secure future.