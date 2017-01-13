When to Tune-In: Friday, January 20 beginning at 9:00 PM

The Appalachians is a comprehensive historical and cultural overview of this distinctive region. This three-part series documents the unique legacy, courage, character, arts and culture of the central and southern Appalachian people.

The film includes the work of outstanding Appalachian historians and scholars, writers, poets and musicians including Ricky Skaggs, Loretta Lynn, Vince Gill, Alison Kraus and traditional folk artists from the region.