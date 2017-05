The Blumey Awards recognizes excellence in high school musical theater. Forty-six schools from across our region participated in this year’s event at Belk Theater. PBS Charlotte will broadcast the ceremony on Tuesday, May 30 at 8 PM. The program reairs Sunday, June 4 at 8 PM; Sunday, June 25 at 4:30 PM; and Monday, June 26 at 9 PM.

