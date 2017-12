When to Tune In: Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 7 a.m.

The holiday special follows the Cat, Nick and Sally on a journey around the world to help a lost reindeer find his way home to Freezeyourknees Snowland in time for Christmas.

Also airing December 15 and 25 at 4:30 p.m.; December 22 and 25 at 7:30 a.m.; Friday, Dec. 22 at 2:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 23 at 9 a.m. and Sunday, Dec. 24 at 8 a.m.