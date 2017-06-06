The Great British Baking Show Season Four Premieres June 18

When to Tune In: Sunday, June 18 at 6:00 PM

The fourth season of The Great British Baking Show premieres Sunday, June 18 at 6 PM

PBS has secured the rights for season 4 to be available to members who have an active Passport account. All 10 episodes of The Great British Baking Show Season 4 will be available to stream in Passport starting on Friday, June 16 at 9 PM ET. In addition to this new season being available in Passport, prior seasons 1-3 competitions and Masterclass episode are also available now for activated members.