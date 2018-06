When to tune in: Sunday, June 24th at 2:00 and 3:00 p.m.

In a season never before seen in the U.S., join original judges Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood as twelve bakers don their aprons and head for the iconic tent in the heart of the British countryside. With 30 new challenges, each episode will test their baking prowess, creativity and skill in a bid to find the UK’s best amateur baker.