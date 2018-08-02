The Outback : The Dry Season

When to tune in: Thursday, August 9th at 8:00pm

It might be the dry season, but there’s no rest in the Outback: There are turtle eggs to be laid, saltwater crocodiles to dodge and young birds on maiden flights. Cattle must be mustered from the far corners of vast cattle properties and, when that is done, rodeos slam into action. More quietly, archaeologists are led through remote wilderness by traditional owners, revealing breathtaking galleries of ancient rock art. Out at sea, elite athletes dive the ocean depths in the name of the world’s most spectacular pearl – risking dangerous encounters with curious giants. Meanwhile, mother to marsupials, Mandy Watson, sets her babies free.