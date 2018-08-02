The Outback : The Kimberley Comes Alive

When to tune in: Thursday, August 2nd at 8:00 p.m. and Saturday, August 4th at 3:00 p.m.

The Kimberley region in North West Australia boasts some of the most spectacular wilderness, and tough characters, in existence. We meet the humans, and the creatures, who – as the wet season comes to an end – begin their adventures across this diverse and surprising landscape. From the tiny orphaned joeys to the majestic osprey – survival takes guts (and sometimes even the huge heart of human carers). It’s a land where humans and animals live in dangerous, and exquisite, proximity.