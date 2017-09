When to Tune In: Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 12 a.m.

FDR brings the same optimism and energy to the White House that his cousin Theodore displayed. Aimed at ending the Depression, his sweeping New Deal restores the people’s self-confidence and transforms the relationship between them and their government. Rejecting the traditional role of First Lady, Eleanor becomes her husband’s liberal conscience and a sometimes controversial political force in her own right.