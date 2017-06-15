The Vietnam War Free Preview Screening

Join us Thursday, Sept 7 for a free screening of the much-anticipated Ken Burns and Lynn Novick’s ten-part, 18-hour documentary series, THE VIETNAM WAR. Visceral and immersive, the series explores the human dimensions of the war through revelatory testimony of nearly 80 witnesses from all sides—Americans who fought in the war and others who opposed it, as well as combatants and civilians from North and South Vietnam.

We’ll also show a screening of our own documentary, VIETNAM IN THE CAROLINAS.

For more information and to register, visit VIETNAM WAR preview. Note: If you are a Vietnam Veteran, please select the “Vietnam Veteran” ticket. We are asking everyone to register so we can allow for plenty of seating. All veterans are welcome. This evening will be to honor those that served in Vietnam.

“To understand Vietnam is to arm yourself in the best sort of way for how to deal with our present incredibly fraught moments. It couldn’t be more relevant than it is today.” – Ken Burns

One of the most consequential, divisive and controversial events in American history as it has never before been told on film, THE VIETNAM WAR features more than 100 iconic musical recordings from greatest artists of the era and haunting original music from Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross as well as the Silk Road Ensemble featuring Yo-Yo Ma. The preview features interviews with filmmakers, behind-the-scenes footage and exclusive clips from the series.

Ten years in the making, the series includes rarely seen and digitally re-mastered archival footage from sources around the globe, photographs taken by some of the most celebrated photojournalists of the 20th Century, historic television broadcasts, evocative home movies and secret audio recordings from inside the Kennedy, Johnson and Nixon administrations.

If you would like to read more on this project, here are some excellent and informative articles: