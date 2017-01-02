Tune in Wednesday, January 4 at 11 PM for an unprecedented look into The White House.

The White House: Inside Story celebrates the 200-year history of the White House through the stories of the First Families who have called it home, and through the recollections of workers, historians and members of the press who have spent time within the illustrious building.

Weaving together video footage, still photos and interviews, The White House: Inside Story explores the history of the Executive Mansion through the eyes of the remarkable people who help make this institution live and breathe – both past and present. Standing at the epicenter of global politics, in the heart of the nation’s capital, the story of the White House is the story of America itself.