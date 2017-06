When to Tune In: Monday, June 12 at 9:00 PM

Judy Collins and the Smothers Brothers host a celebration of folk music. Performers include the Kingston Trio, the Brothers Four, Roger McGuinn and Barry McGuire. Also on the bill: Glenn Yarbrough, the Limeliters and Randy Sparks and the New Minstrels. The event takes place at Carnegie-Mellon University in Pittsburgh.