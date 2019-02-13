Trail Of History: Charlotte’s Historic West End

Tuesday, Feb. 19th at 8:30 p.m.

On this Trail of History we explore the neighborhoods and the educational institution that make Charlotte’s West End historically and culturally vital to our city’s story. Meet a local historian and a city planner who’ve teamed up to preserve the rich history of this part of town. We’ll learn how Johnson C. Smith University to this day acts as a magnet for drawing people to the area as it has for decades. And we’ll speak with leaders building bridges within this historic community as it sees an influx of newcomers.