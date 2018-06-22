Trail of History : James Buchanan Duke

When to tune in: Tuesday, June 26th at 8:30 p.m.

On the next Trail of History we explore the life and legacy of North Carolina native James Buchanan Duke. We’ll visit the Duke Family Homestead in Durham, NC to learn about how the family turned a small tobacco farm into the world’s largest cigarette company. Then we’ll learn about Duke’s transition to hydroelectric power and the start of Southern Power Company which became the Duke Energy we know today. Through his endeavors Duke became enormously wealthy. A year before he died in 1924 he created the Duke Endowment with some 100 million dollars in a charitable trust. And finally we’ll meet the artist who created the newest statue to represent James Duke on Charlotte’s Little Sugar Creek Greenway.