When to tune in: Tuesday, September 25th at 8:30 p.m. and Saturday, September 29th at 5:00 p.m.

On the next Trail of History we explore the oldest house in Mecklenburg County, a rock house that you can still walk into. The Hezekiah Alexander Homesite takes us back to 1774. We’ll also show you how the Charlotte History Museum is redefining itself to best serve the region by using history to build the community.