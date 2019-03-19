Trail of History: Thompson Orphanage

Tuesday, Mar. 26th at 8:30 p.m.

On the next Trail of History we learn about the legacy of care at the Thompson Orphanage. Opened in 1886 the orphanage offered a safe haven and home to children who had lost their families. We will meet several Thompson Alumni who will share what it was like to live at the orphanage. We’ll learn how the organization evolved with the the foster care system. Today Thompson offers important child and family services in the Charlotte community. We will also meet the Colorado based artist charged with creating a public legacy of that time and place in Charlotte. The latest sculpture added to the Little Sugar Creek Greenway honors the legacy of the Thompson Orphanage.