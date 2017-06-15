Trans-Siberian Orchestra Concert Tickets

When to Tune In: Friday, Sept. 15 at 9 p.m. for performance and 2017 Charlotte concert ticket information.

When: Thursday, Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Spectrum Center

TSO has become a favorite holiday staple for rock and contemporary fans and their families since first hitting the road in 1999. With live performances grossing over $575 million and over 10 million CDs sold, the rock phenomenon that began in 1996 has proven that being pegged as “seasonal” just might be the best Christmas present ever.

For Paul O’Neill (TSO’s late-founder), it is all about creating incredible music, easy-to-understand stories and breathtaking visuals. Equally as important to him is that the TSO live experience be affordable to fans and magnificent from any seat in the house. That’s why there are no astronomical ticket prices or behind-the-stage seats. He credits the TSO team and musical mix of seasoned rockers and non-jaded young musicians with keeping the enthusiasm and optimism palpable.

Get in on the fun and excitement and celebrate the season as TSO brings their gigantic Christmas sound to the Queen City.

For tickets:

Click the above blue “GET TSO TICKETS” button Then click on the blue “Trans-Siberian Orchestra: The Ghost Of Christmas Eve tickets” rectangle On the “Select Your Gift from the drop down menu” scroll all the way to the bottom “Trans-Siberian Orchestra 2017: Ghosts of Christmas Eve 2 Concert Tickets.”