When: Friday, March 9 at 10 a.m.

PBS Charlotte is hosting a Town Hall Meeting about Upward Mobility on Friday, March 9 at 10 a.m. We would love to have you in our studio audience.

Some of the panelists taking part include:

• James Ford and Andrea Smith

Leading on Opportunity

President, Central Piedmont Community College

Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent

If you would like to attend, please call 704-330-5915 or register online at Upward Mobility Town Hall.

If you can’t join us March 9, email your questions for our panelists on Upward Mobility to carolinaimpact@wtvi.org.

You may also leave questions on our Facebook page.

We want the community to weigh in and help shape this important dialogue.