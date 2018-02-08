Upward Mobility Town Hall

February 8, 2018
Charlotte skyline at dawn

When: Friday, March 9 at 10 a.m.

PBS Charlotte is hosting a Town Hall Meeting about Upward Mobility on Friday, March 9 at 10 a.m. We would love to have you in our studio audience.

Some of the panelists taking part include:

  • • James Ford and Andrea Smith
       Leading on Opportunity
  • • Dr. Kandi Deitemeyer
       President, Central Piedmont Community College
  • • Clayton Wilcox
       Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent

If you would like to attend, please call 704-330-5915 or register online at Upward Mobility Town Hall.

If you can’t join us March 9, email your questions for our panelists on Upward Mobility to carolinaimpact@wtvi.org.

You may also leave questions on our Facebook page.

We want the community to weigh in and help shape this important dialogue.