When: Friday, March 9 at 10 a.m.
PBS Charlotte is hosting a Town Hall Meeting about Upward Mobility on Friday, March 9 at 10 a.m. We would love to have you in our studio audience.
Some of the panelists taking part include:
- • James Ford and Andrea Smith
Leading on Opportunity
- • Dr. Kandi Deitemeyer
President, Central Piedmont Community College
- • Clayton Wilcox
Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent
If you would like to attend, please call 704-330-5915 or register online at Upward Mobility Town Hall.
If you can’t join us March 9, email your questions for our panelists on Upward Mobility to carolinaimpact@wtvi.org.
You may also leave questions on our Facebook page.
We want the community to weigh in and help shape this important dialogue.