“I Have a Dream” Speeches

On Wednesday, Sept. 27, Vance High School’s “3-D Project” students traveled to PBS Charlotte’s studio to record their individual “I Have a Dream” speeches. Students were able to practice their speeches in front of a camera while reading the telepromter before going live. Professionally mic’d and listening for their cues, these high school teenagers were very impressive in their speaking skills and lifelong goals. To watch, click on any individual’s photo below.