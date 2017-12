When to Tune In: Sunday, Dec. 10 at 4 p.m.

This unparalleled collection of Victor Borge’s funniest and most memorable skits contains such classic comedy bits as the timeless “Phonetic Punctuation,” “Inflationary Language,” “Autumn Leaves” with Robert Merrill, “The Opera Singer” with Marylyn Mulvey and more. Rare archival footage from the Borge family vault enhances this memorable retrospective. Rita Rudner narrates.