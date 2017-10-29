Victoria Season 2

“A woman’s place is on the throne.”

Begins Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018

Starring Jenna Coleman as the young queen, wife, and mother who wants it all—romance, power, an heir and personal freedom.

Joining the cast in the new season is legendary actress Dame Diana Rigg (Game of Thrones, The Avengers), who plays the Duchess of Buccleuch, the court’s new Mistress of the Robes—a fount of old-fashioned good sense for the queen, who is now in the throes of motherhood. Tom Hughes (Dancing on the Edge) stars as the queen’s smoldering consort, Prince Albert.

Also returning from last season are Nell Hudson (Outlander) as Nancy Skerrett, newly promoted to the queen’s chief dresser, whose secrets are yet to be revealed; Ferdinand Kingsley (Borgia) as Charles Francatelli, the royal chef whose love for Nancy was spurned at the end of season 1; Nigel Lindsay (Rome) as Sir Robert Peel, the reforming British prime minister, at odds with his sovereign over policy; Catherine Flemming (No Place to Go) as the Duchess of Kent, Victoria’s manipulative mother, still battling her headstrong daughter; and Peter Bowles (To the Manor Born) as the Duke of Wellington, the hero of the Battle of Waterloo, now a retired prime minister and sage mentor to the queen.

Season 2 finds Victoria adapting to motherhood after the birth of her first child, a daughter (to the disappointment of many). Meanwhile, the disaster of the Anglo-Afghan War unfolds abroad, and the catastrophic Irish potato famine begins to wreak havoc. In other foreign affairs, a royal state visit to France is in the offing. Most intriguing to Prince Albert is the budding Industrial Revolution, which is now sweeping England. There is William Fothergill Cooke’s miraculous electrical telegraph, not to mention Marc Isambard Brunel’s daring—and dangerous—Thames Tunnel. What an extraordinary time to be queen!