When to Tune In: Thursday, July 27 at 8 p.m. (pt. 2/3)

Attention nature and wildlife lovers! The “PBS Summer of Adventure” reaches its peak on PBS Charlotte with “Wild Alaska Live.

Broadcasting live over three nights with hosts Chris Kratt and Martin Kratt, PBS, in partnership with the BBC, will turn the cameras on a must-see natural spectacle as thousands of the world’s wildest animals gather to take part in Alaska’s amazing summer feast.