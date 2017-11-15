Wild Kratts: A Creature Christmas

When to Tune In: Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 8 a.m.

In this one-hour special, it’s Christmas time and the Wild Kratts are taking a break from creature adventuring to celebrate. But when the Wild Kratts receive an alert that their favorite creatures are suddenly disappearing around the globe, their holiday party quickly turns into a rescue mission. The Wild Kratts must race against time to thwart their greedy arch-rivals’ most miserly scheme yet! Will they be able to travel to the ends of the earth and return their baby animal friends to their homes in time for the holidays?

Also airing Dec. 15, 22 and 25 at 3:30 p.m.; December 23 at 8 a.m., Dec. 15 and 22 at 9:30 a.m.; Dec. 23 at 8 a.m. and Dec. 24 at 7 a.m.