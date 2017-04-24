When: Thursday, April 27 at 10:00 PM

The best way to truly understand weather is to get inside it. WILD WEATHER, airing April 26 on PBS, is an awe-inspiring one-hour documentary that takes viewers into the eye of the storm with revealing and ambitious experiments that show weather as it’s never been seen before.

WILD WEATHER introduces a global group of experts who risk their lives to demonstrate the power of wind, water and temperature — taking these simple “ingredients” and transforming them into something spectacular and powerful for everyone to understand.

Among the team’s meteorological miracles: recreating a desert dust storm and a dangerous fire whirl; firing a probe into the center of a tornado; creating visual representations of thunder’s destructive power; and triggering a fast-moving avalanche that uncovers secrets about the powder cloud’s acceleration.

WILD WEATHER will forever change the way viewers think about the elements.